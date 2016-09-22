PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 22

BRIEF-Times Property Holdings updates on proposed issue of senior notes
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
Sept 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- A person was shot and an officer was injured during a second night of protests following the fatal police shooting of a black man Tuesday. The man shot downtown just after 8 pm was shot by a civilian, according to the city of Charlotte. on.wsj.com/2daLilK
- The U.S. Federal Reserve left short-term interest rates unchanged Wednesday but signaled it still expected to raise them before year-end, reaching a temporary truce among officials divided over when to withdraw financial stimulus from the economy. (on.wsj.com/2daLhhr)
- Mylan NV Chief Executive Heather Bresch faced tough questioning Wednesday from Republicans and Democrats in Congress probing price increases for the EpiPen allergy treatment. Bresch told a House committee that the company profited far less than the nearly $609 list price for a pack of two might suggest, making $100 a pack after rebates and other costs. on.wsj.com/2daKiOm
- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission accused hedge-fund manager Leon Cooperman and his firm, Omega Advisors Inc, of insider trading, on Wednesday. on.wsj.com/2daNkC2
- Hillary Clinton is maintaining her edge over Republican rival Donald Trump despite recent campaign setbacks, but the 2016 presidential race continues to tighten going into the homestretch, a new Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll has found. on.wsj.com/2daKOf5
- Viacom said on Wednesday that its interim CEO Tom Dooley will depart a month and a half later than originally planned after he was tapped for the role as part of a deal in August to settle a drawn-out power struggle between the company's controlling shareholder and its board and management team. on.wsj.com/2daLj8Y
- Apple Inc, which is working to build an electric car, has held talks about investing in British sports-car maker McLaren Technology Group, according to a person familiar with the matter, but McLaren denies any talks are ongoing. on.wsj.com/2daKQno
- Facebook Inc's Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan on Wednesday committed to invest more than $3 billion during the next decade to build technology that can speed up research on disease. on.wsj.com/2daKNrQ
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.