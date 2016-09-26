PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 26

Sept 26 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- The Canadian auto workers' union won approval for a new
four-year contract with General Motors Co, clearing the
way for $544 million in investments by GM. on.wsj.com/2cvr9Ft
- Hyundai Motor Co plants in South Korea faced
the first complete strike by unionized workers in more than a
decade on Monday, putting the automaker's sales targets at risk.
on.wsj.com/2cvtpwi
- Singapore's BandLab Technologies Ltd has purchased a 49
percent stake in Rolling Stone, including the magazine and its
digital assets. The investment does not include ownership in
Rolling Stone's corporate parent, Wenner Media LLC. on.wsj.com/2cvtAYq
- Golf legend Arnold Palmer died on Sunday at the age of 87.
on.wsj.com/2cvt9gU
- Two women suspected of planning an attack in France were
detained by police in the southern French city of Nice. on.wsj.com/2cvtoZ6
(Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)