PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 27

- Chinese billionaire Wang Jianlin is in discussions to buy Dick Clark Productions at a valuation of about $1 billion through his Dalian Wanda Group. on.wsj.com/2dnD129

- Pfizer Inc said it would remain a single company, deciding not to split into one business focused on patent protected drugs and another on older products. on.wsj.com/2dnCEF1

- Lands End Inc chief executive Federica Marchionni stepped down from her role after 19 months on the job in which she tried to fashion broad changes at the catalog retailer. on.wsj.com/2dnE0Q9

- Walt Disney Co emerged as another potential bidder for Twitter Inc on Monday as the company struggles with sluggish growth. on.wsj.com/2dnFppB

- Mylan NV clarified the profit it said it made from its EpiPen drug days after the House members asked the company's chief executive to justify the injector's steep price hikes. on.wsj.com/2dnHge0

- Rice Energy Inc agreed to buy shale driller Vantage Energy for about $2.7 billion, including debt. on.wsj.com/2dnERjN