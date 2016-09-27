PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 27

Sept 27 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Chinese billionaire Wang Jianlin is in discussions to buy
Dick Clark Productions at a valuation of about $1 billion
through his Dalian Wanda Group. on.wsj.com/2dnD129
- Pfizer Inc said it would remain a single company,
deciding not to split into one business focused on patent
protected drugs and another on older products. on.wsj.com/2dnCEF1
- Lands End Inc chief executive Federica Marchionni
stepped down from her role after 19 months on the job in which
she tried to fashion broad changes at the catalog retailer. on.wsj.com/2dnE0Q9
- Walt Disney Co emerged as another potential bidder
for Twitter Inc on Monday as the company struggles with
sluggish growth. on.wsj.com/2dnFppB
- Mylan NV clarified the profit it said it made
from its EpiPen drug days after the House members asked the
company's chief executive to justify the injector's steep price
hikes. on.wsj.com/2dnHge0
- Rice Energy Inc agreed to buy shale driller
Vantage Energy for about $2.7 billion, including debt. on.wsj.com/2dnERjN
(Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)