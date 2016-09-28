PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 28

Sept 28 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Wells Fargo & Co Chief Executive John Stumpf will forgo his salary and forfeit $41 million in unvested equity awards during an investigation into the bank's sales practices. on.wsj.com/2dqnbnC

- Billionaire Elon Musk unveiled his vision for sending humans to Mars in roughly the next decade and ultimately setting up colonies there. on.wsj.com/2dqoeDZ

- Uber Technologies Inc plans to launch its food delivery business, UberEats, in Tokyo on Thursday. on.wsj.com/2dqnBdA

- Canada gave conditional approval on Tuesday to Malaysia's state-owned energy company Petroliam Nasional Bhd, clearing the final regulatory hurdle facing the C$36 billion project. on.wsj.com/2dqmzOT (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)