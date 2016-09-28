PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 28

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Sept 28 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Wells Fargo & Co Chief Executive John Stumpf will forgo his salary and forfeit $41 million in unvested equity awards during an investigation into the bank's sales practices. on.wsj.com/2dqnbnC
- Billionaire Elon Musk unveiled his vision for sending humans to Mars in roughly the next decade and ultimately setting up colonies there. on.wsj.com/2dqoeDZ
- Uber Technologies Inc plans to launch its food delivery business, UberEats, in Tokyo on Thursday. on.wsj.com/2dqnBdA
- Canada gave conditional approval on Tuesday to Malaysia's state-owned energy company Petroliam Nasional Bhd, clearing the final regulatory hurdle facing the C$36 billion project. on.wsj.com/2dqmzOT (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.