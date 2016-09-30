PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 30

Sept 30 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Qualcomm Inc is in talks to buy NXP
Semiconductors NV in a deal that could cost more than
$30 billion, accelerating a consolidation rush in the
semiconductor industry. on.wsj.com/2dvNIzR
- Dunkin' Brands Group Inc said it would launch
bottled Dunkin' Donuts coffee in U.S. early next year, which
will be produced and distributed by Coca-Cola Co. on.wsj.com/2dvOj4J
- Nissan Motor Co Ltd may scrap an investment in
the United Kingdom without more clarity on the country's plans
for post-Brexit trade relations with the European Union, Chief
Executive Carlos Ghosn said. on.wsj.com/2dvNw3z
- Salesforce.com Inc said it would ask regulators in
the US and EU to block Microsoft Corp's $26.2 billion
acquisition of LinkedIn Corp, saying the deal would
hurt competition. on.wsj.com/2dvOAo3
(Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)