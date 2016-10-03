PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 3

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- TE Connectivity Ltd said President Terrence Curtin will succeed current Chief Executive Tom Lynch, as it looks to sharpen its focus in the sensor and connectivity markets. on.wsj.com/2cMxiwM
- BP Plc shut down its Clair platform in the North Sea after an oil leak on Sunday. on.wsj.com/2cMtuvD
- Tesla Motors Inc posted its best sales quarter ever as the third-quarter global deliveries of its vehicles more than doubled from a year ago. on.wsj.com/2cMsQ1i
- WhiteWave Foods Co shareholders are expected to support a $10.4 billion takeover bid by French diary company Danone SA despite concerns about the deal. on.wsj.com/2cMtAU7
- Deutsche Bank AG is continuing its talks with the U.S. Justice Department to settle a set of mortgage-securities cases, with no deal presented for approval on either side. on.wsj.com/2cMuujD
(Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.