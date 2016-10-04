PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 4

Oct 4 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Bass Pro Shops struck a deal to buy Cabela's Inc for about $4.5 billion in cash, uniting two of the biggest sellers of outdoor sports gear. on.wsj.com/2cPevB1

- Janus Capital Group Inc will sell itself to British rival Henderson Group Plc, in an effort to help it compete with increasingly popular low-cost providers, for an all-share deal valued at $2.61 billion. on.wsj.com/2cPdWHD

- Tenet Healthcare Corp said it would pay the federal government and the state $514 million to settle allegations of kickbacks by its hospitals in Georgia and South Carolina for referrals. on.wsj.com/2cPd0CU

- Gawker Media LLC plans to set aside at least $5.5 million from the sale of its websites to fund its legal battle against wrestler Hulk Hogan. on.wsj.com/2cPeCgg

- Facebook Inc is in talks with several countries for trial broadcasts of internet content from highflying drones, underscoring the social media company's push to provide bandwidth to poorly connected parts of the globe. on.wsj.com/2cPf6TA

(Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)