PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 5

BRIEF-Cabot sets quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.30per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 5 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Twitter Inc is expected to field bids this week and Salesforce.com Inc's Chief Executive Marc Benioff has been building a case to buy the company. on.wsj.com/2cRXlTs
- Anti-tobacco groups filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to push the agency to try again to require graphic warning labels on cigarettes. on.wsj.com/2cRWWk1
- Money manager BlackRock Inc is cutting fees at more than a dozen exchange-traded funds, affecting 15 ETFs within its iShares business. on.wsj.com/2cRXZ3z
- Japan-based casualty insurer Sompo Holdings Inc plans to buy property and casualty insurance provider Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd for about $6.5 billion. on.wsj.com/2cRWUsk
- Johnson & Johnson warned diabetes patients and doctors that one of its insulin pumps might be vulnerable to cyber hacking. on.wsj.com/2cRZ634 (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing