PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 6

Oct 6 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Theranos Inc said it will shut down its blood-testing facilities and shrink its workforce by more than 40 percent. on.wsj.com/2cVfJuz

- Monsanto Co said it expects a return to higher profits next year as the biotech seed maker rolls out new soybean varieties, despite a continuing slump in agriculture. on.wsj.com/2cVeXxT

- Constellation Brands Inc said strong beer sales helped increase its profit forecast for the year and drove profit growth for the quarter. on.wsj.com/2cVf7Fr

- Activist hedge fund Elliott Management Corp is pushing Samsung Electronics Co to simplify its ownership structure and add independent directions, in addition to paying shareholders roughly $27 billion in special dividend. on.wsj.com/2cVgbcm

- The federal government said that Mylan NV has overcharged the Medicaid program by millions of dollars over five years for its auto-injector product, EpiPen. on.wsj.com/2cVfDmR

(Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)