PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 6

Oct 6 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal.
- Theranos Inc said it will shut down its blood-testing
facilities and shrink its workforce by more than 40 percent. on.wsj.com/2cVfJuz
- Monsanto Co said it expects a return to higher
profits next year as the biotech seed maker rolls out new
soybean varieties, despite a continuing slump in agriculture. on.wsj.com/2cVeXxT
- Constellation Brands Inc said strong beer sales
helped increase its profit forecast for the year and drove
profit growth for the quarter. on.wsj.com/2cVf7Fr
- Activist hedge fund Elliott Management Corp is pushing
Samsung Electronics Co to simplify its ownership
structure and add independent directions, in addition to paying
shareholders roughly $27 billion in special dividend. on.wsj.com/2cVgbcm
- The federal government said that Mylan NV has
overcharged the Medicaid program by millions of dollars over
five years for its auto-injector product, EpiPen. on.wsj.com/2cVfDmR
