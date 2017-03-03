PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 3

March 3 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Caterpillar Inc's Chief Executive Jim Umpleby
apologized to the firm's employees and pledged to continue
cooperating with federal authorities after agents raided three
of the company's Illinois facilities on Thursday, including its
headquarters. "I'm sorry that we had to experience this today,"
Umpleby said. on.wsj.com/2lApumk
- The Kansas Supreme Court ruled that the state's revamped
school funding formula is still inadequate and unconstitutional,
the latest development in a years-long saga over how the state
divvies up its budget for public education. The court has given
lawmakers until June 30 to create a new formula to provide
"adequate" funding for schools, or face the cessation of all
school funding. on.wsj.com/2lAr5bV
- Attorney General Jeff Sessions said he will remove himself
from involvement in any investigation related to the 2016
presidential race, following the disclosure that he had
conversations with a Russian official while advising the Trump
campaign. Lawmakers from both parties had called on Mr. Sessions
to recuse himself after reports that he met with the Russian
ambassador to the U.S. last year, even though he had testified
in Senate confirmation hearings that he had no contact with
Russian officials during the campaign. on.wsj.com/2lAuEif
- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on asked the State Police
to investigate vandalism of headstones in a small Jewish
cemetery in Rochester, N.Y., citing a recent "dramatic increase
in acts of hate and intolerance." But the cemetery's operators
said they have no reason to believe the vandalism was rooted in
anti-Semitism. on.wsj.com/2lAwP5r
- Penguin Random House said it has acquired world rights to
separate books by former U.S. President Barack Obama and First
Lady Michelle Obama that will look at their years in the White
House. The Obamas said they plan to donate a "significant
portion" of their author proceeds to charity. on.wsj.com/2lAetl8
(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)