PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 9

March 9 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- A leading contender to purchase Time Inc dropped
out of the bidding process after the publisher set a deadline
for final bids within two weeks, according to people familiar
with the matter. on.wsj.com/2mDMvZS
- Uber Technologies Inc said it will stop using
technological tools to evade government officials seeking to
identify and block the service's drivers. on.wsj.com/2mDJlp7
- Alphabet Inc's Google is pitching potential
corporate customers on its vast network of computers and
artificial-intelligence tools, and often undercutting the prices
of the two incumbents that dwarf it, cloud-computing pioneer
Amazon.com Inc and corporate-tech veteran Microsoft
Corp. on.wsj.com/2mDMF3o
- Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is planning a major
investment to expand its U.S. production facilities, according
to people familiar with the matter, with at least five states in
discussions. on.wsj.com/2mDJoRN
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said it would replace its
research-and-development chief, naming a Massachusetts General
Hospital executive to the key job as the company seeks to move
past a major drug-development setback. on.wsj.com/2mDJpoP
- RadioShack owner General Wireless Operations Inc filed for
chapter 11 protection Wednesday night, the electronics
retailer's second trip to bankruptcy court in as many years
after a partnership with wireless provider Sprint Corp
unraveled. on.wsj.com/2mDHUHe
- Twitter Inc co-founder Biz Stone is headed to
Pinterest Inc, the image-discovery company that is now valued by
investors at the same amount as the short-messaging service he
helped start a decade ago. on.wsj.com/2mDFZCn
- Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai
defended his promised rollbacks of Obama-era privacy and
net-neutrality rules at a hearing Wednesday, saying they are
necessary to maintain broadband investment. on.wsj.com/2mDPGRk
(Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)