PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - March 10

- Royal Dutch Shell Plc is selling nearly all of
its Canadian oil-sands developments in deals worth $7.25
billion, deserting a region that has come to symbolize the risks
for energy companies in high-cost, carbon-intensive sources of
oil. on.wsj.com/2n5YcK3
- Dutch paints and chemicals maker Akzo Nobel NV
said it had rejected a 20.9 billion euros ($22.15 billion) offer
from U.S. peer PPG Industries Inc, setting up a
trans-Atlantic standoff between two long-lived industrial giants
amid a wave of consolidation in the sector. on.wsj.com/2n5Lyub
- Americans now officially drink more bottled water than
soda. It's a shift that decades ago might have seemed
unthinkable—that consumers would buy a packaged version of
something they could get free from a tap. But bottled-water
sales have been growing in the U.S. ever since the arrival of
Perrier in the 1970s. The gains accelerated in recent years amid
concerns about the health effects of sugary drinks and the
safety of public-water supplies. on.wsj.com/2n5Ht9m
- After almost a decade of double-digit sales growth, Lego
A/S said revenue rose just 6 percent world-wide in 2016, after
a big marketing push in the U.S. failed to lift stalled sales
there. The world's second-largest toy maker said U.S. sales were
flat for the year. on.wsj.com/2n5Nrae
- In its quest to prove Airbnb Inc is more than a casual
home-sharing service, the hotel industry issued a stinging
analysis of the website that casts the company more like a
professional short-term rental operation. on.wsj.com/2n5JT8i
- Grocery heavyweights including Wal-Mart Stores, Inc
, Kroger Co and Meijer Inc are broadening delivery
areas across the country and the ways in which customers get
their groceries. on.wsj.com/2n5Nz9I
- A group that includes Jahm Najafi, chief executive of
private investment firm Najafi Cos, and private-equity firm
Pamplona Capital Management has emerged as a bidder for Time Inc
, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2n5JkuX
- The Samsung conglomerate's de facto leader, Lee Jae-yong,
and four top lieutenants formally denied all charges against
them as a South Korean court opened a trial into a corruption
scandal that has led to the impeachment of President Park
Geun-hye. on.wsj.com/2n5Dxpf
- American International Group Inc Chief Executive
Peter Hancock, apparently having lost the faith of the insurer's
directors, quit at a board meeting Wednesday where his future
was being discussed, according to people familiar with the
matter. on.wsj.com/2n5JW3V
