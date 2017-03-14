PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 14

March 14 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Intel Corp agreed to buy Israeli car-camera pioneer Mobileye NV for $15.3 billion, one of the chip maker's biggest acquisitions ever and the latest bet on Silicon Valley's vision of cars as turbocharged computers on wheels. on.wsj.com/2nhZq4L

- Oil-field services company John Wood Group Plc said it would acquire rival Amec Foster Wheeler Plc in a 2.23 billion pounds ($2.72 billion) all-share deal, the latest sign of consolidation in an industry that has been upended by weak oil prices. on.wsj.com/2nhZIsz

- Facebook Inc said that data about its users cannot be used for surveillance, cracking down on a method police departments allegedly used to track protesters and activists. on.wsj.com/2nhWB3y

- Two software startups, Okta Inc and Yext Inc, are trying to pick up where Snap Inc left off, becoming the first tech companies to file for an initial public offering since the parent of Snapchat's blockbuster IPO earlier this month. on.wsj.com/2ni2Swd

- Yahoo Inc detailed a golden parachute of $23 million for Chief Executive Marissa Mayer as part of her planned departure from what's left of the company after it sells its core assets to Verizon Communications Inc. on.wsj.com/2ni1BWe

- The New York attorney general accused Exxon Mobil Corp of withholding documents from his office as it investigates whether the energy company misrepresented its understanding of climate change to investors and the public. on.wsj.com/2ni79jc

- Top executives at United Parcel Service Inc took home higher compensation in 2016 even as the parcel carrier missed many of its performance targets. on.wsj.com/2nhRgcK

- A SpaceX rocket scheduled to boost a commercial satellite into orbit from Florida before dawn on Tuesday carries five times as much liability coverage for prelaunch operations as launches in previous years. The higher limit, mandated by federal officials, reflects heightened U.S. concerns about the potential extent of damage to nearby government property in the event of an accident before blastoff. on.wsj.com/2nhWZ20

($1 = 0.8194 pounds)