PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 15

- Neiman Marcus Group Ltd is in talks to sell itself to the
parent of Saks Fifth Avenue, according to people familiar with
the matter, as the two upscale chains struggle with a shift away
from traditional stores, even among the wealthiest shoppers. on.wsj.com/2mqvnTy
- Volkswagen AG Chief Executive Matthias Müller
on Tuesday fueled speculation about a potential alliance with
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV when he said he was open
to talks with his counterpart at the Italian-American auto
maker. on.wsj.com/2mqF9Ft
- Fox News said in a statement that it released Megyn Kelly
from the network on March 9, almost four months before her
contract expires on July 1, so she can start working at NBC
News. She announced in January that she will be anchoring a
daily morning show at NBC along with a Sunday evening program.
on.wsj.com/2mqAqDC
- Hostess Brands Inc said sales and profit rose as
it brought Twinkies and other treats to more stores in the
fourth quarter, the first since its resurrection as a public
company. on.wsj.com/2mqwAu5
- U.S. officials are planning to unveil charges related to
the theft of personal data that affected hundreds of millions of
Yahoo Inc users and disrupted the company's sale to
Verizon Communications Inc , according to people familiar
with the matter. on.wsj.com/2mqC9J3
- A judge in South Dakota has cleared the way to trial of a
lawsuit claiming ABC News "pink slime" coverage caused $1.9
billion worth of damage to the business of Beef Products Inc.,
which makes the meat product tagged with the term. on.wsj.com/2mqCiMA
