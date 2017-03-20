PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 20

March 20 The following are the top stories in
the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Uber Technologies Inc said a prominent retail
executive it hired as president just six months ago is leaving,
the most senior in a string of executive departures as the
ride-hailing giant reels from an escalating series of
controversies. on.wsj.com/2mjaMFD
- Pay raises are back in style in the corner office, wiping
out cuts from a year earlier and pushing CEO compensation to new
highs amid a surging stock market. on.wsj.com/2mjaLBo
- Walt Disney Co's "Beauty and the Beast" was a
monster at the box office this weekend, opening to $170 million
from Thursday night through Sunday in the U.S. and Canada,
according to studio estimates. on.wsj.com/2mjbsuO
- Freeport-McMoRan Inc's standoff with Indonesia
over the giant Grasberg copper and gold mine is entering a new
phase, as the company scales back operations while trying to
force a resolution to the dispute. on.wsj.com/2mjhMT0
- Music mogul Irving Azoff and a business partner, Tim
Leiweke, recently purchased Venues Today, and are in talks to
buy Pollstar, people familiar with the matter said. Both outlets
cover the live-music business. on.wsj.com/2mj8l5N
- Canadian mining company Dominion Diamond Corp
received a $1.1 billion bid from a privately held conglomerate
in Montana, but the two sides are at a negotiating impasse,
setting the stage for a public takeover fight. on.wsj.com/2mj6Bd7
- The Italian government on Saturday made a series of
nominations for the top management of large listed companies it
controls, including confirming the chief executive of oil major
Eni SpA for a second three-year term. on.wsj.com/2mj8sOL
- Apple Inc's Chief Executive Tim Cook defended
globalization in a rare public speech in China, as his company
faces political pressure in the U.S. to bring back factories. on.wsj.com/2mjaJcU
(Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)