PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 20

- Uber Technologies Inc said a prominent retail executive it hired as president just six months ago is leaving, the most senior in a string of executive departures as the ride-hailing giant reels from an escalating series of controversies. on.wsj.com/2mjaMFD

- Pay raises are back in style in the corner office, wiping out cuts from a year earlier and pushing CEO compensation to new highs amid a surging stock market. on.wsj.com/2mjaLBo

- Walt Disney Co's "Beauty and the Beast" was a monster at the box office this weekend, opening to $170 million from Thursday night through Sunday in the U.S. and Canada, according to studio estimates. on.wsj.com/2mjbsuO

- Freeport-McMoRan Inc's standoff with Indonesia over the giant Grasberg copper and gold mine is entering a new phase, as the company scales back operations while trying to force a resolution to the dispute. on.wsj.com/2mjhMT0

- Music mogul Irving Azoff and a business partner, Tim Leiweke, recently purchased Venues Today, and are in talks to buy Pollstar, people familiar with the matter said. Both outlets cover the live-music business. on.wsj.com/2mj8l5N

- Canadian mining company Dominion Diamond Corp received a $1.1 billion bid from a privately held conglomerate in Montana, but the two sides are at a negotiating impasse, setting the stage for a public takeover fight. on.wsj.com/2mj6Bd7

- The Italian government on Saturday made a series of nominations for the top management of large listed companies it controls, including confirming the chief executive of oil major Eni SpA for a second three-year term. on.wsj.com/2mj8sOL

- Apple Inc's Chief Executive Tim Cook defended globalization in a rare public speech in China, as his company faces political pressure in the U.S. to bring back factories. on.wsj.com/2mjaJcU

