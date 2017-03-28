PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 28

March 28 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Uber Technologies Inc is putting its autonomous vehicles back on city streets after an accident involving one of them in Tempe, Arizona, on Friday prompted the company to halt its test program. on.wsj.com/2nZdnog

- The European Union's competition watchdog on Monday cleared Dow Chemical Co and DuPont Co's merger and is expected soon to approve ChemChina's takeover of Syngenta AG, decisions that will consolidate the agrochemical market just as Bayer AG and Monsanto Co gear up to notify EU regulators on their deal. on.wsj.com/2n9bjp1

- Jim Gianopulos, the long-time head of Twentieth Century Fox, has been tapped to turn around Viacom Inc's troubled movie studio. Gianopulos will become chairman and chief executive of Paramount Pictures beginning April 3, Viacom said Monday. on.wsj.com/2ntszsw

- Amazon.com Inc is facing a setback in its efforts to modernize brick-and-mortar retail as technical glitches delay the opening of its first cashierless convenience store. Amazon Go was due to open to the public by the end of this month, after launching in beta mode to employees in December, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2n9pUBD

- The founder and chief executive of Tesla Inc and Space Exploration Technologies Corp has launched another company called Neuralink Corp, according to people familiar with the matter. Neuralink is pursuing what Musk calls "neural lace" technology, implanting tiny brain electrodes that may one day upload and download thoughts. on.wsj.com/2naUATf