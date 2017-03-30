PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 30

March 30 The following are the top stories in
- The Trump administration is signaling to Congress it would
seek mostly modest changes to the North American Free Trade
Agreement in upcoming negotiations with Mexico and Canada, a
deal President Donald Trump called a "disaster" during the
campaign.
- Westinghouse Electric Co filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
protection Wednesday, setting off a showdown between the nuclear
power company's Japanese parent and a major U.S. utility, and
threatening to drive a wedge between governments of two
countries over the fate of industries each considers vital.
- British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday began the
UK's path out of the European Union, highlighting her country's
security expertise as she started the clock on negotiations that
will challenge ties between Britain and some of its closest
allies.
- Negotiations between New York real-estate developer
Kushner Cos and a large Chinese company over a planned $7.5
billion tower in Manhattan collapsed amid an outcry over
possible conflicts of interest involving the Trump
administration.
- Federal regulators plan to reverse an Obama-era rule that
prevented major television-station owners from buying stations
or readily selling themselves, a move that could touch off a
wave of deals among media companies.
- Two black women have filed a lawsuit against Fox News
Channel, its parent company 21st Century Fox and a
former senior executive at the cable network alleging racial
discrimination.
