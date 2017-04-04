PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 4

April 4 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Boeing Co has struck additional deals with
aircraft-seat makers, including one for a business-class line,
in an effort to ease supply-chain logjams as it increases
jetliner production. on.wsj.com/2nVZiHr
- Alphabet Inc's Google accused its former
driverless-car executive Anthony Levandowski of quietly
developing a competing company for more than three years before
he left the internet giant and eventually sold the business to
Uber Technologies Inc, according to legal documents
released Monday. on.wsj.com/2nVUiCl
- Mylan NV was hit Monday with a lawsuit alleging
the drug company overcharged EpiPen patients as part of an
illegal scheme to secure sales. on.wsj.com/2nVQz80
- Shares in Imagination Technologies Group PLC fell
as much as 70 percent in London trading on Monday after it
disclosed that Apple Inc — its biggest customer — would
stop using Imagination technology in the graphics processing
units in its devices within 15 months to two years. on.wsj.com/2nVRsNG
- Tesla Inc, the upstart Silicon Valley
electric-car maker run by Elon Musk, overtook Ford Motor Co
, the automotive pioneer that is exactly 100 years older,
as the second-largest U.S. auto maker by stock-market value on
Monday. on.wsj.com/2nVPv3X
(Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)