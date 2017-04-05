PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 5

April 5 The following are the top stories in the
- U.S. companies are poised to report their strongest
quarterly earnings in years, another sign that the stock market
rally could have further to run. on.wsj.com/2nVWZ5f
- Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Jeffrey Lacker
unexpectedly stepped down Tuesday after revealing his
involvement in a 2012 leak of confidential information that
sparked a criminal investigation, prompted outrage on Capitol
Hill and deeply embarrassed the Fed. on.wsj.com/2nVX1Kp
- The House Intelligence Committee wants Susan Rice, a top
aide in the Obama administration, to testify in a probe of
alleged Russian election interference, as the investigation
widens to include allegations that Obama officials improperly
used intelligence information involving President Donald Trump
or his associates. on.wsj.com/2nW54Hd
- Staples Inc is exploring a sale to possible
private-equity bidders, the retailer's latest move to revive its
turnaround effort after a failed merger with rival Office Depot
Inc and as competition stiffens with web retailers such
as Amazon.com Inc on.wsj.com/2nVXPPH
- McDonald's Corp U.S. marketing chief Deborah Wahl
will leave the company as part of another management shake-up
aimed at reviving the burger chain's fortunes. on.wsj.com/2nVXmgq
- The Senate is barreling toward a bitter showdown over the
confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, as
Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday he has enough
votes to change the Senate rules and eliminate the filibuster on
Supreme Court nominations. on.wsj.com/2nW2LEh
