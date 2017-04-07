PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 7

April 7 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The U.S. military launched nearly 60 Tomahawk cruise missiles against a Syrian air base Friday, responding to mounting calls for a display of force in the wake of this week's suspected chemical-weapons attack in Syria. on.wsj.com/2o3ThH0

- President Donald Trump said Thursday he expects to secure a commitment from China to pressure North Korea to curb the nation's nuclear ambitions, outlining a key objective of his two-day summit with President Xi Jinping of China. on.wsj.com/2o42GhX

- Senate Republicans voted to end the filibuster of Supreme Court nominations Thursday, setting the stage for the rapid elevation of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the high court and removing a pillar of the minority party's power to exert influence in the chamber. on.wsj.com/2o3Jy3x

- Anglo-Dutch consumer-goods giant Unilever said it plans to divest its spreads division, combine two business units and boost shareholder returns with a higher dividend and share-buyback program. on.wsj.com/2o42izJ

- House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes is stepping aside from the panel's probe of possible Russian interference in the 2016 election, citing the need to confront a congressional ethics inquiry into allegations that he improperly disclosed classified information to the public. on.wsj.com/2o3JGjx

- Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai laid out preliminary plans to roll back the agency's net neutrality rules in a meeting this week with trade associations. on.wsj.com/2o41B9Q

- Aetna Inc became the second insurer this week to say it will exit the Affordable Care Act insurance marketplace in Iowa next year, in the latest sign that the industry is pulling back from the exchanges amid uncertainty about the future of the business. on.wsj.com/2o3SGoC

(Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)