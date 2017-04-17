PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 17

April 17 The following are the top stories in
- South Korea's National Pension Service, a major creditor
of the debt-ridden Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co
, said that it has agreed on a newly proposed bailout
package for the world's second-largest shipyard. on.wsj.com/2pooRT0
- In the wake of North Korea's failed missile test over the
weekend, Trump administration officials stepped up pressure on
China, saying the threat has reached an inflection point that
demands new urgency. on.wsj.com/2pofOkU
- Arkansas officials are contesting legal rulings that
blocked the state from carrying out its plan to put to death at
least half a dozen inmates within a span of days. on.wsj.com/2poam1x
- Giving no ground, President Donald Trump dismissed
protests calling for him to disclose his tax returns as the work
of political opponents unhappy about his election victory. on.wsj.com/2pobKB9
- A former top Treasury Department official in the George
Bush administration, Randal Quarles, is expected to be President
Donald Trump's pick for a top financial regulatory post at the
Federal Reserve, a senior official familiar with the matter
said. on.wsj.com/2poaTR5
- Wells Fargo & Co faces something few other big
banks have dealt with since the financial crisis: a serious
effort to vote out most of its directors. on.wsj.com/2pockij
