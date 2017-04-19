PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 19

April 19 The following are the top stories in
the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- The Trump administration notified Congress on Tuesday that
Iran is compliant with the landmark nuclear agreement reached in
2015, but also cast doubt on the United State's continued
support for the deal. on.wsj.com/2oM7o3T
- Fox News is preparing to cut ties with star anchor Bill
O'Reilly, according to people close to the situation, after
revelations that he and Fox parent 21st Century Fox
settled multiple sexual harassment complaints led to an exodus
of advertisers from his show and mounting pressure on the
network. on.wsj.com/2oMgLRr
- Baidu Inc will share software technology it is
developing for self-driving cars in a bid to catch up with
competitors including General Motors Co and Waymo, the
self-driving unit of Google parent Alphabet Inc. on.wsj.com/2oMesh7
- Private-equity firms KKR & Co LP and Stone Point
Capital, in a bet that more investors will want advice from
independent financial advisers and less from Wall Street's
traditional brokers, will acquire a majority stake in Focus
Financial Partners Llc in a $2 billion deal. on.wsj.com/2oM7Ij7
- The unusual attention paid to a special election in
Georgia on Tuesday, as well as recent protests around the
country over President Donald Trump's tax returns, show the
presidential contest didn't end in November, at least for voters
who didn't support the president. on.wsj.com/2oLYYK7
- Voters cast ballots on Wednesday to choose Jakarta's
governor in a runoff that has put Indonesian politics on edge,
with pre-election polls showing the minority Christian incumbent
neck and neck with a challenger riding a wave of hard-line Islam
in the world's largest Muslim-majority nation. on.wsj.com/2oM8zAw
(Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)