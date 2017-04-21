PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 21

April 21 The following are the top stories in
the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- White House officials said they are developing a sweeping
plan to overhaul both corporate and individual taxes, dismissing
concerns that a more modest proposal might be more viable in
today's political climate. on.wsj.com/2oWLhIe
- Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk confirmed plans for his
newest company, called Neuralink Corp, revealing he will be the
chief executive of a startup that aims to merge computers with
brains so humans could one day engage in "consensual telepathy".
on.wsj.com/2oWR4NP
- President Donald Trump will sign three documents on Friday
to advance his administration's push to reduce tax and
regulatory burdens, including a measure that could roll back
Obama administration efforts to prevent U.S. companies from
shifting operations overseas to avoid taxes, administration
officials said late Thursday. on.wsj.com/2oX1KMv
- Verizon Communications Inc is having to slash
prices and offer more data to stem an unprecedented wave of
customer losses, a maneuver that benefits consumers but hurts
its bottom line. on.wsj.com/2oWY6SI
- France's unpredictable presidential election was plunged
into still greater turmoil Thursday as candidates scrambled to
respond to a suspected terror attack that left at least one
police officer dead. on.wsj.com/2oWWY1H
- Deutsche Bank AG has agreed to pay $157 million
in penalties to the Federal Reserve over alleged rule
violations. on.wsj.com/2oWTc8y
(Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)