PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 30

- Singapore's financial regulator imposed fines on two large
banks including Credit Suisse Group AG as it concluded
a two-year investigation into widespread antimoney-laundering
failures throughout its financial system related to alleged
misappropriations from Malaysian state fund 1MDB. on.wsj.com/2rhDDvg
- British Airways said a far-reaching computer
outage disrupted flights for a third day and pledged to avoid a
repetition of the events that led to hundreds of cancelled
flights over the weekend. on.wsj.com/2qwsl2W
- U.S. activist investor Elliott Management Corp lost a
legal battle to remove the chairman of Akzo Nobel,
increasing pressure on PPG Industries Inc to make a
hostile bid for the rival Dutch paint and chemicals company or
abandon its months-long takeover pursuit. on.wsj.com/2qu3Esc
- Goldman Sachs Group Inc is on the defensive in
Venezuela after it bought bonds that had been held by the
struggling country's central bank in a transaction the
government's opposition decried as a lifeline to President
Nicolás Maduro's embattled administration. on.wsj.com/2revNk6
- North Korea's latest missile launch is its third apparent
breakthrough in missile technology in less than three weeks.
Pyongyang claimed the short-range ballistic missile fired on
Monday had a speeded-up launch process and a precision-control
guidance system that can zero in within 23 feet of a target. on.wsj.com/2qwtRlE
