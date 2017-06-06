PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 6

June 6 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Apple Inc revealed a voice-activated speaker, thrusting itself into the rapidly escalating fight between the biggest names in technology to control the home through a tabletop device. on.wsj.com/2r0k46J

- J.Crew Group Inc said its longtime leader Mickey Drexler will step aside as chief executive and hand over those duties to an outsider, as the seller of preppy clothes struggles with a prolonged sales slump and hefty debt load. on.wsj.com/2r0csRZ

- Drugmaker Perrigo Co announced that current chief executive John Hendrickson is retiring. The company has begun a search for a replacement. on.wsj.com/2r0dflF

- Airlines from the United Arab Emirates - including heavyweights Emirates Airline and Etihad Airways - Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt suspended flights to Doha on Monday, hours after their countries announced they were cutting diplomatic, air and maritime links to Qatar. The step marks an escalation in a dispute over Qatar's alleged support for Islamist groups in the region. on.wsj.com/2r08bhb

- The special counsel investigating Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election relinquished an assignment steering compensation to victims of rupture-prone Takata Corp air bags, potentially delaying nearly $1 billion in payouts to auto makers and consumers. on.wsj.com/2r0dld1

- Germany's third-largest shipping firm, Rickmers Holding AG, filed for insolvency after it was cut loose by one of the country's biggest shipping lenders, a sign Germany's long-simmering shipping crisis has reached a boiling point. on.wsj.com/2qWccmQ

- General Motors Co Chief Executive Mary Barra faces shareholders this week, under pressure from a hedge-fund investor and fresh scrutiny following the ouster of her counterpart at a crosstown rival. on.wsj.com/2qWyNzA

