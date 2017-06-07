PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 7

June 7 The following are the top stories in the
- Anthem Inc said it will pull out of the
health-insurance exchange in Ohio next year, leaving a second
region of the country poised to have no marketplace options
under the Affordable Care Act and increasing pressure on
Republicans as they seek to replace it. on.wsj.com/2rzwAhk
- Uber Technologies Inc has fired more than 20
workers as a result of an investigation into claims it has an
aggressive, male-dominated workplace that permits sexual
harassment and sexism, according to an employee who attended a
company-wide meeting. on.wsj.com/2rzrbGN
- Macy's Inc met with investors to lay out its
strategy, but ended up triggering a new panic over the
beleaguered retail sector. on.wsj.com/2rzpRnl
- Amazon.com Inc launched the latest salvo in an
e-commerce battle with Wal-Mart Stores Inc by targeting
its stronghold: lower-income consumers. on.wsj.com/2rzCQp7
- General Motors Co shareholders signaled continued
patience with Chief Executive Mary Barra's attempts to boost a
languishing share price, rejecting hedge-fund manager David
Einhorn's proposal to split the company's stock into two
classes. on.wsj.com/2rzpdpU
- Several state officials and auto makers are pillorying
Volkswagen AG's plan to sell battery juice to
Americans driving electric cars, contending the project more
resembles an unfair government-backed windfall than penance for
cheating on emissions tests. on.wsj.com/2rzBBX1
