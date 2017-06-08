PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - June 8

June 8 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA said it won't sell core assets in the U.S. or elsewhere, including its majority stake in U.S. chicken processor Pilgrim's Pride. on.wsj.com/2r82GNq

- Google is coming across some unusual challenges as it seeks to capture eye-level imagery of the most remote parts of the globe. on.wsj.com/2r862QC

- Penguin Random House, majority owned by Bertelsmann SE, said that it has acquired the literary merchandise company Out of Print for an undisclosed sum. on.wsj.com/2r7ZuBD

- More than 70 countries and jurisdictions signed an agreement limiting the ability of multinationals to exploit divergences between tax treaties, a practice known as "treaty shopping" that enables companies to pay lower taxes. The agreement is part of an attempt by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development to limit companies' ability to shift profits to low-tax locations. on.wsj.com/2r8rTHO

- Uber Technologies Inc has fired a top executive who obtained medical records of a woman raped by her Uber driver in India, and then shared the documents with Chief Executive Travis Kalanick, according to a person briefed on the matter. on.wsj.com/2r8rVPW

- Samsung Electronics Co said that it will invest about $760 million to double its production capacity for mobile phones and refrigerators in India, a critical market for the world's largest smartphone maker. on.wsj.com/2r8cIyb

