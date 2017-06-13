PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - June 13

June 13 The following are the top stories in the
- General Electric Co Chief Executive Jeff Immelt
will step aside this summer, ending a 16-year run atop a
conglomerate that he significantly reshaped but whose shares
have vastly underperformed the stock market during his tenure.
- NBC anchor Megyn Kelly's plan to air an interview with
right-wing provocateur Alex Jones has caused a firestorm to
erupt on social media. JPMorgan Chase & Co has asked for
its local TV ads and digital ads to be removed from Kelly's show
and from all NBC news programming until after the show airs,
according to a person familiar with the matter.
- J.Crew Group Inc announced a move it hopes will ease its
heavy debt load and give it more time to right its business, as
the embattled retailer also reported its 11th consecutive
quarter of same-store sales declines.
- The fallout from Uber Technologies Inc's
monthslong investigation into workplace culture extended into
the upper ranks of its leadership, as the company pushed out a
top lieutenant of Chief Executive Travis Kalanick and installed
a new voting board member with no prior ties to the troubled
ride-hailing company.
- Facebook Inc is building a feature that would allow
users to subscribe to publishers directly from the mobile app,
according to people familiar with the matter. The feature,
long-requested by publishers, is expected to roll out by the end
of 2017, three of the people said.
