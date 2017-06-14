PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 14

June 14 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Travis
Kalanick said he would take an indefinite leave from the company
he built into the world's most valuable startup, as the
ride-hailing giant announced sweeping changes to its workplace
culture in response to a series of scandals. on.wsj.com/2rZoWwO
- International Business Machines Corp formally
launched a Watson product for financial regulation, rolling out
artificial-intelligence tools to help financial institutions
comply with rules and detect possible financial crimes. on.wsj.com/2rYYe7s
- West Virginia University researchers found Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles NV vehicles with diesel engines produced
significant emissions discrepancies between the road and the
lab, resembling earlier conclusions they reached with Volkswagen
AG cars that helped expose a long-running deception.
on.wsj.com/2rZfoC6
- A corporate dispute over a price-discount program for
diabetes patients taking Eli Lilly & Co's insulin has
resulted in an industry middleman's exit from the deal—the
latest sign of discord among players in a prescription-drug
supply chain facing criticism for high prices. on.wsj.com/2rZ9tN8
- Neiman Marcus Group Ltd isn't for sale. After announcing
plans earlier this year to explore a potential deal, Chief
Executive Karen Katz said the talks have ended and the luxury
department store chain has the right strategy to go it alone. on.wsj.com/2rZbvNs
- Soupman Inc, of "Seinfeld" fame, filed for
bankruptcy protection, just weeks after a top company executive
was indicted on charges of tax evasion. on.wsj.com/2rZ6BQl
- Verizon Communications Inc announced it had
completed its $4.5 billion acquisition of Yahoo Inc's
core internet assets. on.wsj.com/2rZo7nD
(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)