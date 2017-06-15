PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 15

June 15 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- A highflying Chinese business tycoon, Wu Xiaohui, whose
company owns New York's Waldorf Astoria hotel was detained in
China late last week by authorities who are investigating
corruption and trying to curb risky financial behavior. on.wsj.com/2s38jQU
- A bipartisan group of state attorneys general is jointly
investigating the marketing of prescription painkillers and the
causes of widespread opioid addiction, according to people
familiar with the matter, in another sign of growing pressure on
the pharmaceutical industry. on.wsj.com/2s3o22v
- Steve Bolze, once a top candidate to be the next chief
executive of General Electric Co, is retiring from the
company after not getting the top job. on.wsj.com/2s3qKov
- Mattel Inc is cutting its quarterly dividend by
more than half, as new Chief Executive Margo Georgiadis looks to
free up money to help the toy maker modernize its brands for the
digital world and expand in emerging markets. on.wsj.com/2s3zRph
- Avon Products Inc Chief Executive Sheri McCoy is
expected to step down, according to people familiar with the
matter, after her effort to turn around the beleaguered
cosmetics seller faltered. on.wsj.com/2s3qNRd
- Amid a major retrenchment by American companies such as
Gap Inc, J. Crew Group Inc and Nordstrom Inc,
one player continues to defy gravity: Zara. And the rapid-fire
design-and-production system that has allowed the Spanish giant
to outpace rivals is now giving it a powerful platform to
succeed online, an outlet that has confounded its lumbering
rivals. on.wsj.com/2s3kmNY
- China approved imports of two new varieties of genetically
modified crops, clearing the way for U.S. agricultural companies
to market new biotech seeds to farmers. on.wsj.com/2s3j19V
- General Motors Co will extend the typical summer shutdown
at certain U.S. factories to deal with slumping sales and
bloated inventory, a sign the industry's hot streak is grinding
to a halt. on.wsj.com/2s3jc53
(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)