PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 22

- Oracle Corp reported earnings that topped Wall
Street's modest forecasts, sending the stock up more than 10
percent in after-hours trading. on.wsj.com/2ssIUQF
- Nike Inc has agreed to sell some of its products
directly to Amazon.com Inc, a person familiar with the
matter said, a concession by the sneaker giant that it can no
longer afford to ignore the online retailing behemoth. on.wsj.com/2ssXYOu
- Diageo PLC agreed to buy actor George Clooney's
upscale tequila brand Casamigos for $700 million, part of a
larger push by the spirits giant to increase its exposure to the
tequila market. on.wsj.com/2ssKBxQ
- Sears Canada Inc, which operates more than 200
stores, has hired advisers and is preparing to file for
bankruptcy protection in Canada, according to people familiar
with the matter. on.wsj.com/2st5xEA
