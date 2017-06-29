FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 天前
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 29
2017年6月29日 / 凌晨4点56分 / 2 天前

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 29

June 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Private-equity firm Sycamore Partners agreed to buy Staples Inc for about $6.9 billion, as the company's sales have been shrinking in recent years. on.wsj.com/2soT8yo

- Global firms scrambled to cope with fallout from a cyberattack that disrupted computers across Europe and the U.S. Security experts described the computer disruption as a cyberattack and said the virus - dubbed Petya - appeared to stem in part from an obscure Ukrainian tax software product. on.wsj.com/2soUnNX

- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said Wednesday it is plowing an additional $1 billion into Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada Group, raising its stake to 83 percent from 51 percent. on.wsj.com/2soOcK5

- The meal-ingredient delivery company Blue Apron Holdings priced its initial public offering at $10 a share Wednesday, at the low end of its already lowered range. The deal values Blue Apron at $1.9 billion - below the $2 billion that it was valued in a 2015 fundraising round. on.wsj.com/2soOv7H

- Japan's Toshiba Corp sued Western Digital Corp in a bid to keep the sale of its chip unit alive, as the struggling conglomerate is racing to raise about $20 billion from the sale, and close a gaping financial hole. on.wsj.com/2soTm8H

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

