2 天前
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 30
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
汇市一周综述：欧洲主要央行欲转向 "特朗普失望"行情未见底
汇市一周综述：欧洲主要央行欲转向 “特朗普失望”行情未见底
综述：中国6月官方制造业和非制造业PMI双升 二季度GDP增速有望达6.8%
综述：中国6月官方制造业和非制造业PMI双升 二季度GDP增速有望达6.8%
2017年6月30日 / 凌晨5点28分 / 2 天前

2 分钟阅读

June 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc and Rite Aid Corp scrapped their $9.4 billion merger agreement, the latest in a series of high-profile deals to be derailed by antitrust enforcers. on.wsj.com/2sXN7wk

- Sycamore Partners intends to split Staples Inc into three to help fund its $6.9 billion purchase of the office-supply seller, in another sign of the challenges facing the retail industry. on.wsj.com/2sXDY6Q

- Swedish fashion retailer H&M reported quarterly operating margin that was higher than a year earlier, despite the continuing decline in same-store sales. on.wsj.com/2sXEemk

- Nike Inc's chief executive said the company is starting a pilot program to sell sneakers through Amazon.com Inc ending a long stalemate between the sportswear giant and the online retailer. on.wsj.com/2sXQG5t

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

