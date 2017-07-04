FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 4
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#中国楼市调控
#人民币汇率
#图片精选
频道
专题
综述：朝鲜称其洲际弹道导弹可携带核弹头 美国呼吁全球行动
半岛局势
综述：朝鲜称其洲际弹道导弹可携带核弹头 美国呼吁全球行动
焦点：中国当局对民间征信的支持力度减弱
深度分析
焦点：中国当局对民间征信的支持力度减弱
焦点：三星第二季获利或创纪录 有望超过英特尔成全球最大芯片商
深度分析
焦点：三星第二季获利或创纪录 有望超过英特尔成全球最大芯片商
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月4日 / 凌晨4点19分 / 1 天前

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 4

2 分钟阅读

July 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Auto sales continued to slide in June, as car buyers reacted to higher vehicle prices and Detroit backed away from dumping unwanted inventory into rental-car lots. on.wsj.com/2sGU4hW

- Tesla Inc said production shortfalls hindered sales during the second quarter, hours after Chief Executive Elon Musk signaled an even tighter timetable for the auto maker's ambitious plans to produce its new Model 3 sedans. on.wsj.com/2sGOz2G

- Jana Partners LLC has taken a roughly 5 percent stake in EQT Corp and is seeking to scuttle the energy company's proposed $6.7 billion acquisition of Rice Energy Inc. on.wsj.com/2sGU6X6

- French dairy company Danone SA said it entered a binding agreement to sell its U.S. dairy business, Stonyfield, to Lactalis for $875 million to address U.S. competition concerns. on.wsj.com/2sGRlou

- Fox Sports has fired Jamie Horowitz, one of its most senior executives, amid a probe into sexual harassment allegations, according to a person familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2sGQSCD

- General Electric Co closed its deal to combine its long-suffering energy business with Baker Hughes Inc., creating one of the largest companies in the oil-field services industry. on.wsj.com/2sGLu2D

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below