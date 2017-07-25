FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - July 25

July 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- President Donald Trump made a last-minute pitch to GOP senators urging them to vote Tuesday to begin debate on the health-care law, an exhortation that added to the pressures facing congressional Republicans. on.wsj.com/2uRDgK6

- Alphabet Inc said clicks on its ads surged 52 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier and Google Inc's revenue per click fell 23 percent in the quarter. The growth in the number of clicks helped boost second-quarter revenue 21 percent to $26.01 billion over a year prior. on.wsj.com/2uRS37G

- South Korea's Samsung conglomerate, best known for its smartphones and televisions, will make available in the U.S. its lower-price copy of Johnson & Johnson's blockbuster arthritis drug Remicade. on.wsj.com/2uS9QeT

- Saudi Arabia's Energy minister Khalid al-Falih said Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, announced it would go further than cutting its production and would also limit its exports at 6.6 million barrels a day in August. on.wsj.com/2uRSBdK

- China has been bolstering defenses along its 880-mile frontier with North Korea and realigning forces in surrounding regions to prepare for a potential crisis across their border, including the possibility of a U.S. military strike. on.wsj.com/2uSw14J

- Mercedes-Benz parent Daimler AG is investing in a Chinese self-driving startup, in another instance of a Western auto maker seeking out a Chinese partner to get a foothold in a challenging market. on.wsj.com/2uRE3e2

- Barnes & Noble Inc is being pushed to sell itself by Sandell Asset Management, which says the beleaguered bookseller could benefit from fresh investment. on.wsj.com/2uRpgQI

- One of China's most acquisitive conglomerates, privately owned HNA Group, has unveiled a new ownership structure in a bid to eliminate doubt over who ultimately controls the group. on.wsj.com/2uSaUPV (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

