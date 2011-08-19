PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Aug 19

Aug 19 The following were the top stories in The
Wall Street Journal on Friday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Bank of America is cutting 3,500 jobs in the
current quarter and working on a broader restructuring that
could eliminate thousands of additional positions.
* A dramatic selloff in European financial markets renewed
fears that Europe's banks are too weak to withstand the debt
crisis, increasing the odds that leaders will be forced to
pursue radical steps toward fiscal union.
* Hewlett-Packard Co's dramatic decision to explore
a spinoff of its PC business underscores a broader industry
shift to tablets and smartphones, and away from PCs.
* The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note sank to
1.9872% in early trading, the first time it has hit that level
since at least the 1960s, as stocks plunged and investors piled
into the perceived safe haven of U.S. debt.
* U.S. inflation surged in July primarily because of
climbing energy and food prices, but those costs are likely to
retreat in coming months as prices for oil, grains, and other
raw materials fall in a lagging economy.
* Coca-Cola Chairman and Chief Executive Muhtar Kent
said Thursday that the Atlanta soft-drink giant plans $4 billion
in new spending in China over the next three years, the latest
big investment commitment by multinational food and beverage
groups targeting the world's No. 2 economy.
* A year after putting itself up for sale, Barnes & Noble
Inc , the nation's largest bookseller, has settled for a
$204 million investment by John Malone's Liberty Media Corp.
* Research In Motion is developing a
service that would let subscribers access music on its
smartphones, according to people familiar with the matter.
* The U.S. Justice Department has joined the Securities and
Exchange Commission in investigating Standard & Poor's and other
credit-rating firms for their role in developing mortgage-bond
deals that helped trigger the financial crisis, according to a
U.S. official familiar with the matter.
(Compiled by Suzannah Benjamin; Bangalore Equities Newsdesk
+91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)