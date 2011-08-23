PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Aug 23

Aug 23 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Oil companies active in Libya before the war began gearing up for the challenge of resuming operations in the country on Monday as rebel forces moved closer to taking over Tripoli.

* Standard & Poor's President Deven Sharma is leaving the credit-rating firm at the end of the year, the company said. A person familiar with the matter said the move had been under way months before S&P announced its downgrade of U.S. debt.

* The Obama administration will release final plans for ending or cutting back hundreds of regulations, an effort to reduce the burden on business and counter criticism that the White House is tone-deaf to business concerns.

* HP's CEO called his decision to spin off the computer maker's PC business as the start of a "needed transformation" to position the company to better compete for corporate technology budgets.

* Lackluster economic data and weeks of stock-market gyrations are spurring forecasters to cut projections for U.S. growth for the second half of the year and beyond.

* Concert promotion giant AEG Live said it is close to starting a new ticket-selling service that it hopes could challenge Ticketmaster, which currently dominates the market for concerts and other live events.

* Delta Air Lines Inc. , in a move to replace some of its older single-aisle planes, is expected to place an order for 100 of Boeing Co.'s extended-range 737-900 aircraft valued at about $8 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

* For-profit colleges are facing a tough test: getting new students to enroll. New-student enrollments have plunged -- in some cases by more than 45 percent -- in recent months, reflecting two factors: Companies have pulled back on aggressive recruiting practices amid criticism over their high student-loan default rates. And many would-be students are questioning the potential pay-off for degrees that can cost considerably more than what's available at local community colleges.

* An unusual pairing of major auto makers is seeking to develop a gas-electric hybrid system for light trucks and sport-utility vehicles, a move to share the cost of new technology as both work to achieve the latest U.S. fuel-economy targets set by the Obama administration.

* A survey of China purchasing managers signaled a second straight monthly decline in manufacturing activity in the world's No. 2 economy, and the country's Commerce Ministry warned that its export sector is facing new difficulties.

* Asian shares were mostly higher, as investors bought beaten down stocks amid a tentative recovery in risk appetite. Tokyo stocks edged up as the high-flying yen appeared to stabilize, as Japanese authorities continued to hint at yen-selling intervention.

* Greek households and small businesses show growing signs of strain as knock-on effects of government cutbacks ripple through the country's fragile economy.

* The number of American households that fell behind on their mortgages increased slightly in the second quarter from the previous quarter, according to a survey released Monday, an unwelcome sign for the U.S. economy. (Compiled by Anirban Sen; Bangalore Equities Newsdesk +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)