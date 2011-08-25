PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Aug 25

Aug 25 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Apple's Steve Jobs steps down as CEO: Apple's board, often criticized for being too cozy with Steve Jobs, held details of the succession plan close to its vest.

* Now that Jobs is stepping down as CEO it will be up to his deputies to make sure that Apple continues to stay ahead of the competition with trend-setting products.

* There can now be little doubt that Apple shareholders, not to mention the company's legendarily loyal customers, have to prepare for a world without its driving force.

* In a dramatic reversal after weeks of gains, the precious metal's price abruptly fell $104.20 a troy ounce Wednesday, leaving the price at $1,754.10 an ounce.

* Demand for high-yield, or "junk," bonds sold by the riskiest U.S. companies has nearly dried up, an ominous sign for low-rated companies hoping to tap the bond markets and private-equity firms trying to finance leveraged buyouts.

* Hurricane Irene could be a major test of "insurers of last resort" created by U.S. states to protect homeowners marooned by private insurers.

* The SEC's internal watchdog is investigating whether enforcement officials misled the government's archives agency by saying the SEC was "not aware" of the destruction of certain probe-related records.

* The congressional panel charged with finding ways to reduce the deficit by at least $1.2 trillion over the next 10 years received daunting news when the CBO projected stubbornly high unemployment will accompany large deficits for much of the decade.

* Asian shares were mostly higher Thursday, with safe-haven assets such as the yen and gold weaker, while many Apple-reliant stocks were down after the resignation of Chief Executive Steve Jobs.

* The Securities and Exchange Commission is asking oil and gas companies to provide it with detailed information-including chemicals used and efforts to minimize environmental impact-about their use of a controversial drilling process used to crack open natural gas trapped in rocks.

* Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke is unlikely to use his speech Friday at the Federal Reserve's annual Jackson Hole, Wyo., conclave to unveil new efforts to bolster the U.S. economy-despite financial markets' lingering hopes that he will.

* New signs of stress are piling up in the ailing European banking system. Commercial banks boosted their reliance on the European Central Bank, borrowing ?2.82 billion ($4.07 billion) from an emergency lending facility on Tuesday, while other banks continue to park unusually large amounts with the central bank, according to data released Wednesday.

* Efforts to forge a consensus among government officials seeking to negotiate a foreclosure settlement with banks are stumbling in the face of New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman's efforts to include both consumer and investor claims.

* The Justice Department moved to bolster its accusations that Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE) officials knowingly lied about the quality of mortgages made by a unit of the bank that were guaranteed by the government.

* Compass Diversified Holdings Inc. , a company that invests in niche businesses, said Thursday it plans to buy CamelBak Products LLC, whose hardy backpacks for carrying water are favored by soldiers, for around $245 million. (Compiled by Anirban Sen; Bangalore Equities Newsdesk +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)