BRIEF-EXO U INC FILES NOTICE OF INTENTION UNDER BANKRUPTCY AND INSOLVENCY ACT
* EXO U FILES A NOTICE OF INTENTION UNDER THE BANKRUPTCY AND INSOLVENCY ACT
* Apple's Steve Jobs steps down as CEO: Apple's board, often criticized for being too cozy with Steve Jobs, held details of the succession plan close to its vest.
* Now that Jobs is stepping down as CEO it will be up to his deputies to make sure that Apple continues to stay ahead of the competition with trend-setting products.
* There can now be little doubt that Apple shareholders, not to mention the company's legendarily loyal customers, have to prepare for a world without its driving force.
* In a dramatic reversal after weeks of gains, the precious metal's price abruptly fell $104.20 a troy ounce Wednesday, leaving the price at $1,754.10 an ounce.
* Demand for high-yield, or "junk," bonds sold by the riskiest U.S. companies has nearly dried up, an ominous sign for low-rated companies hoping to tap the bond markets and private-equity firms trying to finance leveraged buyouts.
* Hurricane Irene could be a major test of "insurers of last resort" created by U.S. states to protect homeowners marooned by private insurers.
* The SEC's internal watchdog is investigating whether enforcement officials misled the government's archives agency by saying the SEC was "not aware" of the destruction of certain probe-related records.
* The congressional panel charged with finding ways to reduce the deficit by at least $1.2 trillion over the next 10 years received daunting news when the CBO projected stubbornly high unemployment will accompany large deficits for much of the decade.
* Asian shares were mostly higher Thursday, with safe-haven assets such as the yen and gold weaker, while many Apple-reliant stocks were down after the resignation of Chief Executive Steve Jobs.
* The Securities and Exchange Commission is asking oil and gas companies to provide it with detailed information-including chemicals used and efforts to minimize environmental impact-about their use of a controversial drilling process used to crack open natural gas trapped in rocks.
* Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke is unlikely to use his speech Friday at the Federal Reserve's annual Jackson Hole, Wyo., conclave to unveil new efforts to bolster the U.S. economy-despite financial markets' lingering hopes that he will.
* New signs of stress are piling up in the ailing European banking system. Commercial banks boosted their reliance on the European Central Bank, borrowing ?2.82 billion ($4.07 billion) from an emergency lending facility on Tuesday, while other banks continue to park unusually large amounts with the central bank, according to data released Wednesday.
* Efforts to forge a consensus among government officials seeking to negotiate a foreclosure settlement with banks are stumbling in the face of New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman's efforts to include both consumer and investor claims.
* The Justice Department moved to bolster its accusations that Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE) officials knowingly lied about the quality of mortgages made by a unit of the bank that were guaranteed by the government.
* Compass Diversified Holdings Inc. , a company that invests in niche businesses, said Thursday it plans to buy CamelBak Products LLC, whose hardy backpacks for carrying water are favored by soldiers, for around $245 million. (Compiled by Anirban Sen; Bangalore Equities Newsdesk +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
Feb 10 Facebook Inc said it would provide information about ads displayed on its platform for an audit, months after the social network admitted to overstating key ad metrics.
ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, Feb 10 Striking workers at BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile girded for a prolonged stand-off with the company on Friday, as the work stoppage at the world's largest copper mine entered its second day and copper prices jumped on talk of BHP declaring force majeure.