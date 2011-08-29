PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Aug 29

Aug 29 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* After years fighting crises and pumping money into the financial system, the world's central bankers are concluding that the global economy is still in a precarious position and the policy apparatus is ill-equipped to help.

* Corporate America's profit-generating machine is facing a big test, as slowing economic growth, political battles and souring consumer and business sentiment raise the risk of a pullback in spending. Many companies still have a lot of cash on hand, though.

* Venture-capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers led the late-1990s dot-com frenzy. Now the firm is scrambling to grab a leadership role in the latest Web boom.

* China's central bank will require banks to hold more types of deposits in reserve, effectively tightening credit conditions further.

* The allure of gold prices that hit new intraday records above $1,900 an ounce this month is propelling a return of gold fever in a remote region in Australia's outback, known as the Goldfields after an 1892 find sparked one of the last gold rushes.

* Marriott International Inc lost control of a Honolulu hotel that was part of Edition, a trendy new hotel brand the company is trying to jump-start. The owners of the Waikiki Edition in Hawaii said Sunday that in the early morning hours they installed new management and changed the signs and locks on the hotel to reflect a new name, the Modern Honolulu.

* Widely grown corn plants that Monsanto Co genetically modified to thwart a voracious bug are falling prey to that very pest in a few Iowa fields, the first time a major Midwest scourge has developed resistance to a genetically modified crop.

* A drug being developed by Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and Pfizer Inc significantly outperformed warfarin in a major stroke-prevention study, boosting the drug's prospects in an emerging multibillion market for new blood thinners.

* Private-equity shop Lone Star Funds and banks Wells Fargo & Co and JPMorgan Chase & Co are the winning bidders for Anglo Irish Bank's hotly contested portfolio of U.S. commercial real-estate loans, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Tallying how much Hurricane Irene will cost the U.S. economy in terms of everything from smashed rooftops to lost Broadway ticket sales will take time, but it's already clear it will be less than many estimated. (Bangalore Equities Newsdesk +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)