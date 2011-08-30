PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Aug 30

Aug 30 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The flood damage from Hurricane Irene raises pressure on Congress as it debates how to overhaul the government's debt-strapped flood-insurance program, but lawmakers remain unlikely to thrash out a long-term agreement before the program is due to expire Sept. 30, insurance and real-estate industry lobbyists said.

* The economic damage wrought by Hurricane Irene-everything from washed-out roads to lost hotel bookings-could hit $12 billion or more.

* The redesign of GM's 2013 Malibu illustrates the many changes that auto makers are making as they drive toward new fuel-economy targets that require the average new vehicle to get 54.5 miles a gallon by 2025.

* When Google co-founder Larry Page announced he would take over as chief executive, he promised that he would shake up the Internet search giant. Instead, much of the shaking up has happened to the new CEO.

* The blue-chip index climbed 254 points as a large swath of Wall Street overcame floods, blackouts and fallen trees to make it to work in time to beat the opening bell on Monday.

* Bank of America Chief Executive Brian Moynihan bought himself some breathing room as the bank agreed to sell more than $8 billion of China Construction Bank stock, its second multibillion-dollar deal in a week.

* For Bob King, the head of the United Auto Workers union, the toughest adversary he may face in ongoing contract talks with Detroit's auto makers may be his own rank-and-file members.

* Innkeepers USA Trust said Cerberus Capital Management LP abandoned a $1.12 billion deal to buy the hotelier as part of a ploy to pay a lower price and must close the transaction or pay "substantial damages."

* European Central Bank President Jean-Claude Trichet signaled the ECB may reconsider its longstanding warnings about inflation, potentially setting the stage for a lengthy pause in its rate-increase cycle.

* When a Louisiana public pension investment panel met with a hedge fund it was considering hiring, it was told that the fund could liquidate its investments to raise money "in a matter of weeks" if needed, according to a video of the meeting reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

* Consumer spending posted strong gains in July despite weak income growth, the latest sign the economy gained some momentum at the start of the third quarter before the stock market began its recent gyrations.

* Hon Hai Precision Industry Co , which assembles products for Apple Inc and Sony Corp , reported a better-than-expected second quarter net profit, helping to lift shares in the contract electronics manufacturer by 7 percent in Tuesday trade.

* A new federal and state program on health-insurance rates will determine whether bad publicity alone is enough to stop insurers from levying steep increases.

* New York State's comptroller rejected a $27 million contract between the New York State Education Department and News Corp.'s education subsidiary, Wireless Generation, citing concerns about the phone-hacking scandal at the media conglomerate's UK newspaper unit. (Compiled by Anirban Sen; Bangalore Equities Newsdesk +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)