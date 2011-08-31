PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Aug 31

Aug 31 The following were the top stories in The
* U.S. authorities are investigating whether software
developer Oracle violated federal antibribery laws in
its dealings abroad.
* The SEC lawyer who has accused the regulator of improperly
destroying thousands of documents is a proven whistleblower: He
received an award of around $2.7 million for exposing possible
fraud in a previous job.
* A battle is heating up over whether investors in oil and
other commodities markets should be required to lift the veil of
secrecy that shrouds their trading bets.
* Fed officials are as deeply divided as they've been in
decades about how to spur the flagging economy, records show.
* Bank of America intends to sell its correspondent
mortgage business, as the troubled lender looks to narrow its
focus and bolster its financial strength.
* Exxon Mobil snatched away a major Arctic
exploration deal with Russia's Rosneft from competitors
including BP in a sweeping deal that will give Rosneft
access to energy projects in the U.S.
* The global oil-exploration deal announced by Exxon Mobil
Corp. and Russia's OAO Rosneft is the latest black eye
for BP PLC , Rosneft's original partner in the Russian
Arctic, and could raise more uncomfortable questions about the
company's growth strategy.
* Whirlpool's bottom line has been buttressed for
five years by a Brazilian tax credit. That stash, however, will
soon run out.
* Asian shares were mostly lower amid cautious trade, with
exporters in Tokyo struggling to make headway amid weak global
and domestic data. Japan's Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.2
percent.
* Sentiment among euro-zone companies and consumers plunged
in August, the latest sign that steep declines in equity markets
earlier in the month, public anger over the second bailout of
Greece and signs of feeble growth in Germany are taking a severe
toll on the economic outlook.
* Freddie Mac plans to accelerate its program to purchase
loans backed by apartment buildings, increasing the availability
of financing for landlords and helping to bolster the
multifamily real-estate market.
* U.S. regulators approved a plan by BATS Global Markets to
offer share listings on its electronic stock market, the company
said Tuesday.
