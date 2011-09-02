PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 2

Sept 2 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* U.S. regulators have pushed Bank of America Corp to show what measures it could take if conditions worsen for the Charlotte, North Carolina lender, according to people familiar with the situation.

* World leaders gathered here to show united support for the rebels who toppled Col. Moammar Gadhafi and to discuss how best they can help rebuild the North African country, but a rift emerged over who should get first access to Libya's oil and natural gas riches.

* Nuclear regulators said Thursday they want the operators of all 104 U.S. commercial reactors to conduct new assessments of their facilities' vulnerability to earthquake damage.

* The judge in a high-profile copyright case Oracle brought against rival SAP threw out a $1.3 billion jury verdict against the German firm.

* The federal regulator for mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac is preparing to sue some of the nation's largest banks over soured mortgage bonds in a bid to recoup billions of dollars in losses from the failed investments.

* BNY Mellon's New CEO is Gerald L. Hassell, a 38-year company veteran who wins high marks from clients, but some analysts and investors are questioning if he is the right choice.

* Factories around the world are throttling back, further darkening the outlook for a faltering global economy.

* The Federal Trade Commission weighed into the intensifying debate in Washington about oil-market speculation, saying supply-and-demand forces drive gasoline prices, not speculative oil traders.

* TechCrunch founder Michael Arrington is resigning as editor of the popular technology blog, and will run a $20 million venture-capital fund backed by TechCrunch-owner AOL Inc and several venture-capital firms.

* The Federal Reserve announced an enforcement action against Goldman Sachs Group Inc. , saying the company's mortgage-servicing unit had engaged in "a pattern of misconduct and negligence" in its handling of home-mortgage loans.

* The 111-year-old Lacey Act, originally passed to protect wildlife and later expanded to cover wood products, has complicated life for many U.S. companies and benefited others-often in ways that have little to do with its goal of combating illegal logging in Asia and the tropics.

* Hewlett-Packard Co's recent strategic moves have shaken the confidence of investors. Now customers of the technology giant are also getting nervous.

* A global economic slowdown could threaten regions of the U.S. that have managed to outpace the country's sputtering recovery.

* Pay-TV channel Starz has called off talks to renew its streaming deal with Netflix Inc , in a move that could deprive the online video service of one of its richest sources of newer movies.

* Even if AT&T Inc. wins its court fight with the Justice Department over its bid to acquire Deutsche Telekom AG's T-Mobile USA for $39 billion, the deal could still be torpedoed by the Federal Communications Commission, which has shown little liking for the combination.