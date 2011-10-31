PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 31

Oct 31 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* MF Global Holdings Ltd was nearing a deal to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as soon as Monday and sell assets to Interactive Brokers Group . The tentative plan, reached after a marathon weekend of negotiations, could end the short tenure for Jon Corzine at MF Global.

* The financial turmoil rattling governments and banks in Europe is further weighing on the already-sluggish outlook for business in the region.

* The Treasury Department is likely to put off its second sale of shares in American International Group Inc , the insurer bailed out by the U.S. during the financial crisis, because of unfavorable market conditions.

* In one of the largest executive paydays in recent years, Nabors Industries Ltd is giving its chairman $100 million in cash in a severance-style deal, even though he isn't leaving the company.

* Qantas Airways Ltd began to restore service Monday after an Australian tribunal ruled to end a prolonged labor dispute that had forced the airline to ground its fleet world-wide over the weekend.

* While Groupon Inc executives are focused on how their upcoming IPO will fare, others on Wall Street are thinking about how the deal could affect as many as a dozen other companies hoping to launch in its wake.

* Wells Fargo is the latest big bank to back away from an unpopular fee levied on customers making purchases with debit cards.