PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 1

* MF Global Holdings collapsed into bankruptcy when a potential buyer bolted over a discrepancy of hundreds of millions of dollars in the beleaguered securities firm's books.

* Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou stunned Europe by announcing a referendum on his country's latest bailout -- a high-stakes gamble that could undermine the international effort to preserve the euro.

* State insurance regulators contend that some of the nation's largest insurers have improperly minimized reserves to meet claims from a popular type of life-insurance coverage.

* At least four chief executives are in line for payouts of more than $50 million from "golden parachutes" opened by pending acquisitions, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of SEC filings.

* Two years ago, Honda Motor Co and Toyota Motor Corp were among the most envied auto makers in the world. Today, the impact of a strong yen, two natural disasters and strategic missteps have made them among the most troubled.

* The three firms that are a focus of an Olympus Corp controversy had no revenue and scant business history when the company started to invest in them in 2006.

* A federal judge on Monday stopped H&R Block Inc from acquiring low-cost rival TaxAct, handing the Justice Department a win in an antitrust case as it prepares for a similar trial to block AT&T Inc from acquiring T-Mobile USA.

* A judge rejected Tribune Co.'s plan to exit bankruptcy protection Monday, sending the media giant back to the bargaining table to find a viable restructuring strategy after nearly three years in Chapter 11.