PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 2

* The fallout from MF Global Holdings Ltd.'s collapse intensified as the Commodity Futures Trading Commission voted to issue subpoenas to the securities firm and the Federal Bureau of Investigation planned to examine whether client funds are missing, according to people familiar with the situation.

* Facebook is under pressure to grow its advertising on a grand scale. But big brands have found they can reach a target audience at a steep discount through what's akin to word-of-mouth campaigns that spring from free Facebook pages.

* Greek Prime Minister Papandreou's decision to hold a referendum on his country's bailout roiled global financial markets and left euro-zone leaders scrambling to contain the fallout.

* Bank of America dropped plans to charge customers $5 a month to use their debit cards, ending the banking industry's brief experiment with the fees.

* Apple CEO Tim Cook has already put his operational mark on Apple in ways that suggest the company won't be entirely the same as under Steve Jobs, its intense and tempestuous co-founder.

* The outlines of a new, smaller Wall Street came into view Tuesday, with firms from Japan to Switzerland announcing sharp cutbacks a day after commodities broker MF Global filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

* A trustee seeking money for victims of Bernard Madoff was dealt a setback when a judge tossed $20 billion in claims against J.P. Morgan Chase and UBS .

* Yahoo is pitching private-equity firms on an arrangement in which they could take a minority stake in the Internet company while effectively gaining control.

* As online videogame pioneer Zynga Inc. prepares to go public, one of the gaming industry's veterans is starting to creep onto its virtual turf.

* An internal watchdog slapped the Securities and Exchange Commission on the wrist for its now-discontinued policy of discarding records from preliminary inquiries into possible Wall Street wrongdoing.

* Newly released documents show that an outside lawyer for News Corp. in 2008 warned of a "culture of illegal information access" at the company's News of the World newspaper, raising new questions about News Corp.'s longtime assertion that it was unaware of how widespread phone hacking was at the now-closed tabloid.

* Pfizer Inc. isn't rolling over and conceding the market for its cholesterol-lowering drug Lipitor after the blockbuster brand loses its U.S. monopoly at the end of the month. Pfizer said Tuesday it is striking deals with drug-benefit plans and providing discounts to patients to encourage continued use of branded Lipitor, and to preserve a big chunk of its nearly $11 billion in annual sales, in the months after it loses U.S. market exclusivity Nov. 30 and faces competing generic copies.

* The Deepwater Horizon oil spill ended in the summer of 2010, but the legal fight over who will pay for the cleanup is only now heating up.

* The Treasury on Tuesday disclosed it received a repayment of $972 million from American International Group Inc. , the insurer that was bailed out by government support during the financial crisis.