PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 2

Nov 2 The following were the top stories in The
Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The fallout from MF Global Holdings Ltd.'s collapse
intensified as the Commodity Futures Trading Commission voted to
issue subpoenas to the securities firm and the Federal Bureau of
Investigation planned to examine whether client funds are
missing, according to people familiar with the situation.
* Facebook is under pressure to grow its advertising on a
grand scale. But big brands have found they can reach a target
audience at a steep discount through what's akin to
word-of-mouth campaigns that spring from free Facebook pages.
* Greek Prime Minister Papandreou's decision to hold a
referendum on his country's bailout roiled global financial
markets and left euro-zone leaders scrambling to contain the
fallout.
* Bank of America dropped plans to charge customers
$5 a month to use their debit cards, ending the banking
industry's brief experiment with the fees.
* Apple CEO Tim Cook has already put his
operational mark on Apple in ways that suggest the company won't
be entirely the same as under Steve Jobs, its intense and
tempestuous co-founder.
* The outlines of a new, smaller Wall Street came into view
Tuesday, with firms from Japan to Switzerland announcing sharp
cutbacks a day after commodities broker MF Global filed
for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
* A trustee seeking money for victims of Bernard Madoff was
dealt a setback when a judge tossed $20 billion in claims
against J.P. Morgan Chase and UBS .
* Yahoo is pitching private-equity firms on an
arrangement in which they could take a minority stake in the
Internet company while effectively gaining control.
* As online videogame pioneer Zynga Inc. prepares
to go public, one of the gaming industry's veterans is starting
to creep onto its virtual turf.
* An internal watchdog slapped the Securities and Exchange
Commission on the wrist for its now-discontinued policy of
discarding records from preliminary inquiries into possible Wall
Street wrongdoing.
* Newly released documents show that an outside lawyer for
News Corp. in 2008 warned of a "culture of illegal
information access" at the company's News of the World
newspaper, raising new questions about News Corp.'s longtime
assertion that it was unaware of how widespread phone hacking
was at the now-closed tabloid.
* Pfizer Inc. isn't rolling over and conceding the
market for its cholesterol-lowering drug Lipitor after the
blockbuster brand loses its U.S. monopoly at the end of the
month. Pfizer said Tuesday it is striking deals with
drug-benefit plans and providing discounts to patients to
encourage continued use of branded Lipitor, and to preserve a
big chunk of its nearly $11 billion in annual sales, in the
months after it loses U.S. market exclusivity Nov. 30 and faces
competing generic copies.
* The Deepwater Horizon oil spill ended in the summer of
2010, but the legal fight over who will pay for the cleanup is
only now heating up.
* The Treasury on Tuesday disclosed it received a repayment
of $972 million from American International Group Inc. ,
the insurer that was bailed out by government support during the
financial crisis.