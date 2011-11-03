PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 3

Nov 3 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Europe's leaders demanded that Greece declare whether it wanted to remain in the euro currency union -- or risk going it alone in a dramatic secession.

* Three years after the global financial crisis, and a year after a U.S. regulatory overhaul, the world economy is still vulnerable to hazards that nearly broke the banking system last time.

* Regulators tightened their focus on MF Global as the Securities and Exchange Commission launched a probe into the firm. Some of those same regulators are facing questions about their scrutiny of MF Global.

* Despite being fed a steady diet of conflicting news about the global economy, consumers around the world are still tucking into pricey steaks and juicy pork chops with gusto.

* Amazon.com is launching a digital-book lending library that will be available only to owners of its Kindle and Kindle Fire devices who are also subscribers to its $79-a-year Amazon Prime program.

* A state court judge has ruled that Illinois can move forward with a lawsuit alleging that Wells Fargo steered minority borrowers into risky mortgages at the height of the housing bubble.

* Discount retailer Syms and its Filene's Basement subsidiary filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection with plans to liquidate.

* Chesapeake Energy Corp's high-profile founder, Aubrey McClendon, will have to give up a modest portion of the $112 million pay package that made him one of the nation's highest paid executives in 2008.

* AOL Inc landed in the red for the third quarter as higher advertising sales were offset by a restructuring charge and increased investments in businesses like its Patch network of local-news sites.

* News Corp reported a 7 percent increase in first-quarter revenue, driven by growth at its cable networks, broadcast-TV stations and motion picture unit, while profit slipped from the year-ago period due to one-time charges and fees.

* After more than 40 years as a noted stock-picker and market commentator, Oscar Schafer plans to close down his hedge fund in the next six months, investors said.