PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 4

* Greece's leaders worked to restore political stability in the country and preserve its euro membership, killing a plan for a referendum on Greece's latest bailout that has roiled global markets.

* The CIA has made a series of secret concessions in its drone campaign after military and diplomatic officials complained large strikes were damaging the fragile U.S. relationship with Pakistan.

* For the past two years, MF Global Holdings may have disguised its debt levels to investors by temporarily slashing the debt it was carrying before publicly reporting its finances each quarter.

* Bank of New York Mellon is in preliminary talks with federal prosecutors to resolve a high-profile civil lawsuit that accused the bank of fraudulently overcharging clients in trading currencies.

* American International Group Inc is returning to the business of securities lending, a business that had pushed it to the brink of collapse. The insurer also posted a $4.1 billion quarterly net loss.

* A French investment group may be close to securing an agreement with the U.S. Justice Department that would allow the group to take control of the assets of the beleaguered poker website Full Tilt Poker.

* Freddie Mac tapped the U.S. government for another $6 billion in aid after the mortgage-finance giant's loss widened to $4.4 billion in the third quarter.

* Bank of America Corp , looking to take advantage of market volatility that has sunk the prices on its outstanding debt, may offer up to 400 million common shares to swap out preferred shares that have been affected.

* PG&E Corp's new chief executive outlined a broad plan to bump up spending on the California utility's gas-pipeline network, hoping to restore public confidence in its ability to deliver gas safely.

* A house panel voted Thursday to subpoena internal White House emails related to a government loan guarantee given to failed solar-power company Solyndra LLC.