PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 8

Nov 8 The following were the top stories in The
Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* A Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll has found an
electorate that is convinced that the country's economic
structures favor an affluent elite and is still deeply torn as
to whether Obama or any of his leading GOP rivals can pull the
nation out of decline.
* A Chicago woman said that Republican presidential
candidate Herman Cain groped her in 1997 after she approached
him for help in finding a job.
* Fearing massive debt, more students are choosing to enroll
at public colleges over elite universities.
* Japan's Olympus confessed to a decades-long
coverup of huge investment losses, after a third-party committee
discovered the arrangement.
* Société Générale , France's second-largest bank
by market capitalization, reported a 31 percent drop in
third-quarter net profit, hit by higher provisions against Greek
sovereign bonds and as volatile financial markets pressured its
corporate and investment bank.
* Analysts said Italy is at the brink of being unable to
afford to borrow in the public markets as its bond yields
approach 7 percent.
* J.P. Morgan Chase and MF Global Holdings agree on
one thing: The two financial players worked together closely in
the months before MF Global collapsed. Then things get messy.
* Dynegy's holding company filed for Chapter 11
bankruptcy protection in a way that could cause losses for the
power generator's bondholders without harming parent-company
shareholders that include Carl Icahn and hedge fund Seneca
Capital.
* Asian stock markets were mixed Tuesday amid caution over
Europe's debt woes, while Tokyo lost ground with Olympus's
shares plummeting 29 percent after the company admitted it had
covered up huge investment losses for decades.
* Wall Street bonuses are set to shrink by an average of 20
percent to 30 percent from last year, with even steeper declines
for bond traders, according to a widely watched compensation
survey.
* News Corp. said its UK newspaper unit ordered
surveillance of two lawyers representing victims of a now-closed
tabloid's illegal news-gathering tactics, and called the
surveillance "deeply inappropriate."
* Barnes & Noble Inc. jumped into the tablet
computer market Monday, unveiling a Nook Tablet priced at $249,
$50 more than Amazon.com Inc.'s new Kindle Fire but
half the price of Apple Inc.'s cheapest iPad.
* United Parcel Service Inc. forecast what it called
a "solid" holiday shipping season Monday, saying volume during
the hectic week before Christmas will be up 6.2 percent from
last year. It also said it will boost seasonal hiring 10 percent
to 55,000 temporary employees.
* Repsol YPF SA's discovery of a huge amount of
shale oil in the south of Argentina could boost its energy
reserves by 44 percent and mark a massive potential windfall for
the country and the oil company.