PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 10

Nov 10 The following were the top stories in The
Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Investors stampeded out of Italian bonds, sparking a
broader decline across global markets.
* Zygna, the video game maker, which is expected to go
public soon, has demanded that some employees give back
restricted shares under threat of dismissal.
* Penn State's Board of Trustees said it had dismissed coach
Joe Paterno and decided Graham Spanier, the school's president,
should step down in the wake of a child sex-abuse scandal at the
school.
* Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley , which
became bank-holding companies to help them survive the financial
crisis, are considering an accounting change that would make
them look even more like a traditional bank.
* A federal judge sharply questioned the Securities and
Exchange Commission about why it didn't force Citigroup to
admit to "what the facts are" before the agency agreed to settle
a mortgage-bond case.
* The EPA is set to make final new air-pollution standards
for coal-fired power plants by mid-December, sparking
disagreement among power companies about how quickly aging coal
plants need to be pushed offline.
* For Sprint Nextel Corp , a little-known government
program that subsidizes cellphone service for low-income
customers is an important driver of subscriber growth.
* General Motors on Wednesday reported a 12 percent
drop in third-quarter earnings as operations outside of North
America struggled to gain traction, hampered by economic
turmoil, currency issues and a need to restructure some of its
own operations.
* Sotheby's rounded out New York's major fall
auctions Wednesday by selling a quartet of Clyfford Still
paintings for $114 million, nearly twice their combined asking
price.
* A regulatory panel handed Thomas Weisel Partners and one
of its former executives a near-complete victory in a case
involving allegations that they improperly "stuffed" $15.7
million of auction-rate securities into client accounts just
before the market crashed in 2008.