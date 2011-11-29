PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 29

Nov 29 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Facebook is exploring raising $10 billion in an IPO that could value it at more than $100 billion. It's targeting IPO dates between April and June 2012.

* Seven large financial firms, including Bank of America and Morgan Stanley, are in talks aimed at reaching a truce with bond insurer MBIA Inc that could end a legal battle over billions of dollars in losses triggered by the financial crisis.

* Research In Motion is rolling out a new system that aims to help its corporate customers keep track of employees' BlackBerrys as well as rival devices, including the iPhone.

* A judge rejected a $285 million deal by Citigroup to settle fraud charges, in a ruling that could have a big impact on future law-enforcement efforts against Wall Street firms.

* Cyber Monday was another lucrative day for online retailers, as early estimates showed sales up 18 percent from a year earlier on what is expected to be the year's biggest day of Internet shopping. Websites run by department stores were among the day's most prominent gainers, as sales at Macy's Inc, Nordstrom Inc and similar retailers were up 39 percent as of Monday afternoon, according to the International Business Machines Corp's Smarter Commerce arm.

* Amazon.com Inc on Monday trumpeted the success of its recently launched Kindle Fire tablet, part of a family of Kindle products that include low-priced e-readers. The company said it sold more than four times as many Kindle products on Black Friday last week as the same shopping day in 2010.

* The east coast of Africa confirmed its place as one of the brightest spots on the global energy landscape after Anadarko Petroleum Corp sharply raised its estimate for the amount of natural gas contained in a big field it has found off the coast of Mozambique. Anadarko's chief executive, James Hackett, said the revised estimate increased the company's confidence that "this could be one of the most important natural-gas fields discovered in the last 10 years."